Former Tiger pegged for breakout rookie season

A former Clemson player was tabbed as a rookie breakout this season in the NFL.

Amari Rodgers turned a lot of heads last year at Clemson with 77 catches for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns to lead an injury ridden receiving corp. His performance prompted the Packers to take him with the 85th overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman picked Rodgers as Green Bay’s breakout rookie in the upcoming campaign regardless of who steps in at quarterback for the franchise.

He expects Rodgers to produce at slot for the Packers and thinks he is a solid pickup as fans prepare for their fantasy football drafts.

“He’s a gadget piece out of the backfield on jet sweeps, reverses, and other motion action,” Schneidman said.

