2023 Sunshine State OL: Clemson has a 'true family-oriented atmosphere'

In-between the final sessions of Dabo Swinney Camp last month, Clemson hosted some of the nation’s top prospects on unofficial visits.

One of those prospects was Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day 2023 three-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin, who has recently seen his stock shoot up over the past year on the recruiting trail.

Wedin (6-6, 290) describes himself as aggressive, versatile and driven to improve. He recently caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his summer visits and current recruitment.

“The visit was great, I got to tour around the campus and see where some of the classrooms were located,” Wedin told TCI. I loved the campus and the surrounding area. My highlight was getting to talk to Coach Caldwell and Coach Austin about the culture and mindset of Clemson.”

Wedin has just recently started to get in contact with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell and offensive analyst Thomas Austin. The Sunshine state standout is currently gauging interest at this point in his recruitment.

With that being said, what was Wedin’s impression of Clemson between his experience at his visit and his dealings with the Tigers?

“Championship program and culture with a true family-oriented atmosphere,” Wedin said, “and a staff that is stable and really cares for the players.”

Without an offer, it’s hard for Wedin to gauge Clemson’s interest in him, but time will be the determining factor there.

So, what is Wedin looking for in a school at the next level exactly?

“I am looking for a school that values what I bring to the fight,” Wedin said. “First and foremost, I want to be where I am wanted, not just a number. I want to find somewhere that I can contribute and be surrounded by coaches and players that are committed to football as much or more than I am. I want to be developed into the best player I can be…whatever my ceiling is, I want to find it.”

In addition to Clemson, Wedin visited Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Georgia Tech. Later in July, he plans on visiting Ohio State and Michigan.

“It’s great to finally be able to go and check out what each school has to offer and to get an in-person feel for that program,” he said.

The big 2023 offensive lineman holds nearly 20 offers from Power 5 programs like Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Southern Cal and South Carolina, to name a few.

