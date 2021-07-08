2024 Pennsylvania CB has connection to Clemson, strong bond with Reed

While some prospects haven’t been able to get down and see what Clemson is all about, that hasn’t stopped the Tigers from recruiting them.

Philadelphia (PA.) St Joseph’s Prep School 2024 CB Omillio Agard would love to get down to Clemson.

Agard was supposed to go on a visit to Clemson about two weeks ago, but distance played a factor in his decision not to attend. Instead, Agard took visits to both Penn State and Temple, but a Clemson visit is certainly in the cards.

He’s heard consistently from Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, who really likes what Agard brings to the table.

“Coach Reed from Clemson is really keeping in contact with me,” Agard told The Clemson Insider. “I’m young, so they don’t hand out offers until you’re going into your junior year. But, he loves me, he loves my game. He wanted me to come down for a visit.”

Reed has communicated with Agard that if he was going into his junior year at St. Joe’s Prep, that he would already have an offer by now.

For now, Agard knows he has to remain patient, as Clemson continues to show him a lot of love.

Agard remembers the first conversation he ever had with Reed and the two talk a lot.

Reed painted a scenario for Agard.

He asked the talented young cornerback if when he approaches a girl, does he ask her to be his wife right off the bat. The answer is an obvious no, but Reed was trying to get a point across.

He’d rather get to know Agard and build a foundation of a relationship with him before “marrying” aka offering him.

“That just shows me that he wants me a lot and that’s a plus in my eyes,” Agard said.

Reed likes Agard’s explosiveness, he also likes that he has a connection to Clemson already. Agard was teammates with Tigers’ freshman linebacker, Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. in high school.

“He knows the school I go to is a really good school and they’ll develop me for the next level,” Agard added. “He loves how my future will look and he just loves my explosiveness and how well I can cover.”

Agard has been talking with Reed about coming down to a game. It’s definitely something of interest for Agard, who wants to make sure that he comes to a competitive ACC showdown.

While he hasn’t had the fortune of being able to take a visit on campus, Agard’s got as close as he could through the lens of Reed and Trotter.

“It’s definitely hard to get a good look at the school from a distance, but from a distance, it’s looking really good,” Agard said. “Coach Reed is keeping in touch and Jeremiah Trotter, I keep in touch with everyone once in a while, and he just says that Clemson is like a brotherhood.

“I just see that. It’s a great brotherhood and it’s not just football. It’s academics, the community itself. It’s great seeing it from afar.”

