Clemson target, 4-star CB sets commitment date

With the high school football season approaching, many rising seniors are setting their commitment dates.

That’s the case for Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star cornerback Daylen Everette, who took to Twitter to announce that he will be committing on July 17.

Everette (6-1, 180) is currently ranked as the No. 4 corner and No. 22 overall prospect in the country for the 2022 class by 247Sports.

The Norfolk (Va.) native would be a welcome addition to a Clemson class that has already added multiple four stars to its secondary in Toriano Pride and Sherrod Covil.

Everette was on campus on June 9 with his IMG teammate and recent Clemson commit, four-star DE Jihaad Campbell. The month prior, he released a top-5 list, which included the Tigers.

Everette’s decision in nine days will be a big one for Clemson, which is looking to add to its 8-man 2022 class.

I will be committing on July 17th ‼️🙏🏽@Hayesfawcett3 @SWiltfong247 — Daylen Everette (@DaylenEverette) July 8, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!