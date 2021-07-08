Georgia 4-star edge rusher: Clemson has a 'different vibe'

June 1 was the first day that high school recruits were allowed to be on college campuses across the country.

Many prospects nationally took advantage of that, especially some of the more high-regarded ones. That can be said for Macon (Ga.) Tattnall Square Academy 2023 four-star defensive end Zavion Hardy, who was on Clemson’s campus on June 1 for an unofficial visit.

Hardy, the nation’s No. 11 defensive linemen and No. 55 ranked prospect in the 2023 class, per 247Sports’ rankings, caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his visit and where Clemson stands in the mix of his recruitment.

“It was good,” Hardy said. “It was great for my first visit. Campus and School [have] different vibes.”

There were a lot of highlights for Hardy on his visit, but if he had to pinpoint one, he’d probably say the Tigers’ weight room. He loved the look of it and the facilities.

Right now, Hardy is building a relationship with Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates.

“He’s real cool,” Hardy said of Bates. “I have to keep in touch with him and call him every now and then.”What stands out to Bates about Hardy’s game?

Bates says what everyone else says, according to Hardy. He’s impressed with the way Hardy’s able to get to the football rushing off the edge.

“I’m a good edge rusher,” Hardy said when asked to describe his playstyle. “I got good speed for my size and I can move.”

Hardy doesn’t hold an offer from the Tigers just yet and understands that he has to continue to remain to be patient. He would currently characterize Clemson as a top-5 school in his recruitment.

In addition to Clemson, Hardy’s been on visits to Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida State and South Carolina.

While he was on campus over a month ago now, the plan is for Hardy to eventually make it back up to Clemson and hopefully for a game, he said. That’s to be determined as the Tigers continue to pursue him.

