KJ Henry jumps on NIL train

By July 8, 2021 7:31 pm

K.J. Henry got in on name, image and likeness action on Thursday.

Clemson Barstool announced on Twitter that Henry signed as a Barstool Athlete. Henry joined several of his teammates including B.T. Potter, Bubba Chandler, Nolan Turner and Jake Venables in the endeavor.

The defensive end recorded 23 tackles,  3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery last season and is poised to build on his success this season.

