Football

Lawrence has to like these odds

July 9, 2021

By |

Former Tiger Trevor Lawrence must feel good about these odds.

BetOnline released their odds for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year on Thursday afternoon and picked Lawrence as the favorite.

The top overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft entered the season at +300 ahead of Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts and Patriots quarterback Mac Jones tied for second at +750.

Lawrence faces a difficult road ahead this season as he aims to aid the Jaguars in a turnaround after a 1-15 mark in 2020.

