Lawrence has to like these odds

By Staff Reports | July 9, 2021 10:26 am ET

Former Tiger Trevor Lawrence must feel good about these odds.

BetOnline released their odds for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year on Thursday afternoon and picked Lawrence as the favorite.

The top overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft entered the season at +300 ahead of Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts and Patriots quarterback Mac Jones tied for second at +750.

Lawrence faces a difficult road ahead this season as he aims to aid the Jaguars in a turnaround after a 1-15 mark in 2020.

Who's winning the NFL Offensive ROTY? Trevor Lawrence +300

Kyle Pitts +750

Mac Jones +750

Ja'Marr Chase +800

Trey Lance +800

Justin Fields +900

Najee Harris +900

Zach Wilson +1000

DeVonta Smith +1200

Javonte Williams +1600 — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) July 8, 2021

