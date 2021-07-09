These national champion picks may surprise you

By July 9, 2021 7:20 am

As the 2021 season rapidly approaches everyone is making their preseason picks for the College Football Playoff.

PFF College published preseason national champion picks on Thursday morning from a panel of analysts with differing opinions on who will rise to the top.

Austin Gayle picked Clemson to win its third title in six years. Mike Renner and Anthony Treashe both picked Oklahoma to win its first championship since 2000 behind the leadership of quarterback Spencer Rattler.

The most surprising pick came from Seth Galina who tabbed Miami to win the national title despite uncertainty surrounding the health of quarterback D’Eriq King.

