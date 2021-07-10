Clemson among top schools for California 4-star DL

With the high school season inching closer, many of the nation’s top prospects are finalizing their top schools.

Rancho Santa Margarita (CA.) Santa Margarita Catholic 2022 four-star DL Hero Kanu released his personal top-9 list on Friday morning.

His top group featured Clemson, along with Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas, Ohio State Southern Cal and Washington,

Kanu (6-5, 295) is the nation’s No. 13 defensive linemen and No. 82 overall prospect in the 2022 class, per 247Sports’ Composite rankings.

Clemson offered Kanu, who hails from Germany, back on March 26. He’s since relocated to Southern California, where he lives with a host family and currently plays his high school football.

Time will tell, but the Tigers are seemingly heavily involved with the German native and could be in it until the very native.

