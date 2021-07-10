Clemson makes top group for elite Las Vegas safety

Recruiting

By July 10, 2021 6:29 pm

As the Summer winds down, many elite prospects in the Class of 2022 are starting to limit the lists of teams they’re focusing on in their recruitment.

And with that, Clemson has often been a part of many top groups over the course of June and July.

Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV) 2022 four-star safety Zion Branch included the Tigers, along with Ohio State, Alabama Oklahoma and Southern Cal in his top-5 schools.

Branch (6-2, 195) is rated as a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which tabs him as the No. 4 safety and No. 49 overall prospect in the country for the 2022 class.

While Ohio State seems to be the favorite here, Branch has an official visit locked in for Nov. 12-14, the weekend Clemson plays host to UConn.

Where Branch lands, remains to be seen, but getting him on campus would be huge for Dabo Swinney and Co.

