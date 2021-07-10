Clemson target, 4-star Alabama DE set to release top schools at end of month

Recruiting

July 10, 2021

Several highly-touted prospects are lining up to release their top schools.

Central High School (Phenix City, Ala.) four-star defensive end Tomarrion Parker, a class of 2023 recruit, is set to name his top schools on July 30.

Parker (6-4, 235) announced his intentions on Twitter Friday night. Since the dead period ended, the Alabama defensive end has taken visits to Tennesee, UNC, Georgia and Florida, all schools from which he holds scholarship offers. Additionally, Parker holds offers from Power 5 programs like Aubrun, Texas A&M, Florida State and Penn State.

Parker is ranked as the No. 22 defensive linemen and No. 115 overall prospect in the 2023 class by both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He recently told The Clemson Insider that Clemson is “going to be hard to beat,” for his services.

