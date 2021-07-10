Lawrence up for major award Saturday

Lawrence up for major award Saturday

Football

Lawrence up for major award Saturday

By July 10, 2021 1:16 pm

By |

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is up for another major award on Saturday night.

Lawrence is one of four finalists for the ESPY for the Best College Athlete in Men’s Sports. The former Tiger and No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is one of two football players on the list.

The other finalists include Iowa basketball standout Luke Garza, Alabama Heisman winner DeVonta Smith and Oregon State soccer player Glorie Amanda.

The ESPYs kickoff at 8 p.m. Saturday night on ESPN.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

2hr

A former Tiger’s legal trouble appears to be beyond him. Derion Kendrick will no longer face gun and marijuana charges stemming from when he was arrested back in March, according to the Atlanta Journal (…)

3hr

Another Tiger topped the list for best at his position in the ACC according to this analyst. ACC Network analyst and former Tiger Eric Mac Lain continued his task to rank each position group in the (…)

6hr

ACC Network analyst and former Tiger Eric Mac Lain feels like the conference is home to one of the deepest position groups in college football. Mac Lain released his ACC quarterback rankings and it is (…)

9hr

Last month the College Football Playoff Management Committee presented an initial proposal to expand the playoff to 12 teams. The largest incentive for expansion is increased revenue which Dennis Dodd of CBS (…)

22hr

Clemson is always looking one step ahead. That’s why the Tigers are continuing to keep tabs on Westerville (Oh.) 2022 three-star QB Judah Holtzclaw, who recently transferred to Northeast Georgia Prep Academy (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home