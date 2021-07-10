Lawrence up for major award Saturday

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is up for another major award on Saturday night.

Lawrence is one of four finalists for the ESPY for the Best College Athlete in Men’s Sports. The former Tiger and No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is one of two football players on the list.

The other finalists include Iowa basketball standout Luke Garza, Alabama Heisman winner DeVonta Smith and Oregon State soccer player Glorie Amanda.

The ESPYs kickoff at 8 p.m. Saturday night on ESPN.

