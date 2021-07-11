2023 Alabama WR: Clemson is 'first class everything'

By Sam Neumann | July 11, 2021 11:27 am ET

Prospects come from far and near to visit and camp at Clemson, especially this summer.

One of those prospects is Highland Home (Ala.) 2023 WR Kendarious ‘KD’ Shepherd.

Shepherd (6-2, 190) recently caught up with The Clemson Insider about his time at Clemson earlier last month.

“I loved all of it,” Shepherd told TCI regarding his Clemson visit back on June 6. “The coaches and just the place.”

Shepherd’s first impression of Clemson?

“A great program, that’s first-class everything,” he said.

The rising junior is on Clemson’s radar, with Tigers’ wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham keeping a close eye on the Alabama prospect

Grisham has a fan in Shepherd, who he described as a “high energy type coach.”

“He said I did pretty good and that he loved my film,” Shepherd said. “That I need to continue to work on my craft and they’ll be watching me during the season.”

Shepherd impressed with his performance at Dabo Swinney Camp and had the opportunity to take some photos with those famous Tiger Orange jerseys.

If Clemson’s made anything clear, it doesn’t just let anyone put on that jersey. They have to earn it.

And, Shepherd certainly did just that.

When asked to describe his play style and what he brings to the table, Shepherd didn’t mince words.

“Game changer,” he said.

As Clemson continues to recruit Shepherd, the Tigers will be actively searching for players, who can be game-changers as a part of the 2023 Class. That certainly could be Shepherd, who was also at Florida State and Auburn this summer, as his recruitment begins to heat up.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!