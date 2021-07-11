Barstool pokes fun at Gamecocks

By Staff Reports | July 11, 2021 1:51 pm ET

A Barstool show took time out of its Sunday morning to poke fun at South Carolina.

Former Tiger Tanner Muse’s brother Nick Muse posted a comical Instagram story this weekend that received a lot of chatter on social media.

Nick Muse is entering his fifth year at South Carolina as a wide receiver.

Unnecessary Roughness, Barstool’s college football show, quote-tweeted side-by-side pictures of Tanner and Nick with the caption “Add another win to the record books for Clemson against Skarlina.”

Add another win to the record books for Clemson against Sakarlina https://t.co/LqOxMmqWaR — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) July 11, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!