Barstool pokes fun at Gamecocks

A Barstool show took time out of its Sunday morning to poke fun at South Carolina.

Former Tiger Tanner Muse’s brother Nick Muse posted a comical Instagram story this weekend that received a lot of chatter on social media.

Nick Muse is entering his fifth year at South Carolina as a wide receiver.

Unnecessary Roughness, Barstool’s college football show, quote-tweeted side-by-side pictures of Tanner and Nick with the caption “Add another win to the record books for Clemson against Skarlina.”

