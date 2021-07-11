Day 1 of MLB Draft bodes well for Tigers

The first round of the 2021 MLB Draft wrapped up on Sunday night and seemed to signal good news for Clemson on the diamond and gridiron.

One of the biggest indicators of draft order for highly sought after players with college eligibility is signing bonus money.

Top level high school players typically communicate a number needed to sign with a major league club. In turn the clubs will not waste an early pick unless they are confident they will sign.

Clemson football and baseball signees Bubba Chandler and Will Taylor stayed on the board after day one of the draft that included the first round and Competitive Balance Round A.

Which seems to indicate they will both be in the quarterback room and dugout for the Tigers this year.

If you have followed our reporting this shouldn’t have come as a surprise. A club could still draft either player on Monday or Tuesday, but it certainly looks looks like both will be wearing the paw.

The Tigers did lose signee Joe Mack who was selected by the Miami Marlins with the 31st overall pick on Day 1.

Players that are drafted have until August 1 to sign with an MLB team.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!