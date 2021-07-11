ESPN favors Clemson over Alabama

ESPN’s updated football power index gives Clemson favorable odds over the Crimson Tide this season.

ESPN updated its FPI and apologized for errors this week after a data blunder revealed several puzzling anomalies in its preseason rankings revealed in April.

In the updated metric the Crimson Tide are in the top spot followed by Clemson in a virtual dead heat. But the Tigers are favored above everybody else to make the College Football Playoff and win the CFP National Championship Game.

Clemson was given a 78-percent chance to make the CFP better than Bama’s 71.7-percent chance and solidly ahead of No. 3 Oklahoma’s 68.2-percent chance.

The Tigers are also favored by the FPI to win the national championship with a 28-percent chance ahead of Alabama’s 26.7-percent chance. The Sooners were given a 17.5-percent chance and No. 4 Ohio State has a 13.1 percent chance to win it all.

But as Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says about the preseason rankings every year it just doesn’t matter.

