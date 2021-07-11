Former Clemson star gives back

A former Clemson star wide receiver gave back to his hometown this weekend.

Mike Williams, who is entering his fifth season in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers, hosted his third annual community day and football camp Saturday for kids in Santee, S.C. — where Williams was a standout at Lake Marion High.

Williams handed out free backpacks and school supplies, while giving the kids a fun day of playing football.

“I’ve been doing this for like three years now,” Williams said to News 19 WLTX sports anchor/reporter Chandler Mack. “Last year, we missed it because of the pandemic. But I wanted to come back this year, change it up a little bit, so I gave out a few backpacks to go back to school with for the kids and the camp like always. So, it’s always good vibes when I come back home. Everybody’s excited to see me, so it’s all good energy.”

Williams didn’t have a similar type of youth camp opportunity when he was a kid, so he aspires to use his platform to give back to his community and inspire kids in his hometown to pursue their dreams, like he has.

“When I was growing up, I didn’t have that person in the community to really look up to,” he said. “So, I feel like me being the person that I am, coming from here, I just want to be the example for the kids, let them know that you can make it out of this town, chase your dreams, do whatever you want to do. Being an NFL player, NBA, doctor, dentist, whatever you want to be — just know that whatever your dream is, just continue to chase it and be great.”

WATCH – Former #Clemson star and current @Chargers WR @darealmike_dub was back in his hometown of Santee today for his annual camp. He said that it is always a great time to give back. "I just want to let the kids know that you can make it out and chase your dreams."@WLTX pic.twitter.com/QabO31Lb7h — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) July 10, 2021

