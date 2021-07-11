Former Tiger celebrates happiest day of his life

Football

By July 11, 2021 9:16 am

A former Clemson standout started a new chapter on Saturday.

John Simpson played offensive guard for the Tigers from 2016-19 before he was drafted by the Raiders with the 109th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

On Saturday he married Aliyah Simmons in Isle of Palms, S.C. The ceremony was attended by several former teammates as the Simmons celebrated their union.

Simpson has a couple of weeks to celebrate before the Raiders start training camp on July 27 in Henderson, Nev.

