Former Tiger snags ESPY

July 11, 2021 3:21 pm

A former Clemson standout snagged an ESPY at ESPN’s annual awards show on Saturday night.

DeAndre Hopkins who played for the Tigers from 2010-12 brought home the award for Best Play alongside Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

The play was the 43-yard Hail Mary from Murray to Hopkins with two seconds remaining as the Cardinals knocked off the Bills 32-30 on Nov. 15, 2020.

Trevor Lawrence also received a nomination for Best Male College Athlete but Heisman winner DeVonta Smith won the ESPY.

