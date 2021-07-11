Former Tiger snags ESPY

A former Clemson standout snagged an ESPY at ESPN’s annual awards show on Saturday night.
DeAndre Hopkins who played for the Tigers from 2010-12 brought home the award for Best Play alongside Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
The play was the 43-yard Hail Mary from Murray to Hopkins with two seconds remaining as the Cardinals knocked off the Bills 32-30 on Nov. 15, 2020.
Trevor Lawrence also received a nomination for Best Male College Athlete but Heisman winner DeVonta Smith won the ESPY.
The @ESPYS winner for Best Play:
That unforgettable Kyler Murray Hail Mary to DeAndre Hopkins 🔥 @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/WHyfhVw0AP
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 11, 2021
