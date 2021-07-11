Tigers staying busy in the offseason

Tigers staying busy in the offseason

By July 11, 2021 10:07 am

College baseball doesn’t slow down in the summer with players across the country electing to live in host homes or go back to their home towns to stay fresh in the offseason.

Clemson has 20 players in summer league competition spread across five leagues and 15 different teams.

The most notable is Caden Grice who started the summer in the Cape Cod League with the Chatam Anglers and is currently training and playing with USA Baseball’s Collegiate Summer Team.

ClemsonTigers.com recently compiled a section in the baseball page where you can check in and see how players are performing this summer. The link is posted in the tweet below.

