Grice racks up another honor

Clemson freshman Caden Grice has picked up yet another honor. The two-way player, who is competing with USA Baseball’s collegiate national team this summer, was named a D1 Baseball freshmen first team All-American Monday morning.

The first-year standout finished the 2021 season hitting .317 with 15 homers, a triple, nine doubles, 53 RBIs, 40 runs, a .618 slugging percentage, a .427 on-base percentage and two steals in 51 games.

