Another Clemson player selected in MLB Draft

Another Clemson baseball player was selected on Day 3 of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday.

The Cleveland Indians selected Tigers sophomore righthanded pitcher/first baseman Davis Sharpe in the 13th round with the No. 396 overall pick.

A talented two-way player, Sharpe recorded a 5.50 ERA in 36.0 innings pitched last season, striking out 48 batters while allowing 17 walks. At the plate, he hit .211 with three home runs, 12 RBI and 16 runs scored while posting a .408 slugging percentage and .315 on-base percentage.

Prior to 2021, in his first two seasons at Clemson, Sharpe logged 102.2 innings pitched over 19 appearances (18 starts) with an 8-5 record and a 3.33 ERA while allowing 81 hits (.218 opponents’ batting average) and 37 walks with 104 strikeouts.

Before coming to Clemson, Sharpe was drafted in the 34th round (No. 1,014 overall pick) by the Pittsburgh Pirates. The native of Dacula, Ga., was an all-state selection as a senior at Mill Creek High School and was named county pitcher-of-the-year as a senior. He set the school career record for strikeouts.

