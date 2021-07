By Staff Reports | July 13, 2021 11:39 am ET

A sports performance coach/trainer breaks down DJ Uiagalelei’s film and explains the one reason why the Clemson quarterback can be the best college QB in 2021.

Check out this video from Steven Hamner of the QB Spotlight on YouTube:

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!