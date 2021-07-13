Draft calls another Clemson pitcher

Another Clemson starting pitcher was selected during Day 3 of the 2021 MLB Draft.

The Washington Nationals selected Mack Anglin with the 383rd pick in the 13th round on Tuesday.

Anglin appeared in the 13 games with eight starts on the mound for the Tigers this past season. He was 2-6 with a 3.99 ERA in 56.1 innings pitched. The right hander recorded a team leading 75 strikeouts and walked 33.

Anglin has only played two seasons for the Tigers and has three years of eligibility remaining. He has until August 1 to sign with the team or decide to return to Clemson.

With their 13th-round pick, the @Nationals select @ClemsonBaseball right-hander Mack Anglin, No. 217 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list. Watch live: https://t.co/oDjcuCzH7G pic.twitter.com/KnyXpAJt3K — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 13, 2021

