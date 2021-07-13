School-record 333 Clemson student-athletes on ACC Honor Roll

The Atlantic Coast Conference on Tuesday named 333 Clemson student-athletes to the ACC Honor Roll for the 2020-21 academic year, the highest total in school history in a single year. The ACC Honor Roll is composed of student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and registered a grade point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year.

The total surpassed the previous mark of 329, set last year. Six student-athletes earned the honor for a fifth time, and 31 student-athletes earned the honor for a fourth time. Clemson student-athletes have achieved a collective GPA of 3.0 or higher for six straight semesters, beginning Fall 2018.

Of note, Trevor Lawrence, the number one overall pick in the NFL draft, earned his third honor. Individual National Champion Turk Pettit of men’s golf earned his second honor, and 110 student-athletes who earned team or individual ACC Championships this season were on the list.

Clemson’s ACC Honor Roll Selections since 1999-00

2021 – 333

2020 – 329

2019 – 242

2018 – 218

2017 – 228

2016 – 205

2015 – 196

2014 – 198

2013 – 175

2012 – 194

2011 – 195

2010 – 209

2009 – 209

2008 – 188

2007 – 191

2006 – 195

2005 – 204

2004 – 195

2003 – 199

2002 – 190

2001 – 176

2000 – 192

More information from the ACC is included below:

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 2020-21 Academic Honor Roll on Tuesday, recognizing a record 5,791 student-athletes for classroom excellence during the most recent academic year.

The ACC Academic Honor Roll is comprised of student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and registered a grade point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year. The 5,791 recognized this year bettered the previous league mark of 5,611 set in 2019-20.

Duke led all schools with a record 615 student-athletes recognized, and Notre Dame placed 593 on the list. Virginia saw 493 student-athletes achieve Honor Roll status, followed by North Carolina with 463, Boston College with 451 and NC State with 411.

Nine student-athletes made the ACC Honor Roll for the sixth time – Boston College’s Paige Duca (track & field), Duke’s Turner Uppgren (lacrosse), Florida State’s Chase Haney (baseball), Georgia Tech’s Bria Matthews (track & field), Louisville’s Christian Buckley (track & field) and Halee Hudson (track & field), NC State’s Dylan Autenrieth (football), Notre Dame’s Jared Miller (baseball) and Syracuse’s Simon Smith (track & field).

All 15 schools had at least one student-athlete who earned honor roll status for a fifth time.

Please follow the link below for the complete 2020-21 ACC Academic Honor Roll: https://theacc.co/21ACCHonorRoll

—courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications and the ACC

