5-star Clemson target sets decision date

By July 14, 2021 11:50 am

A five-star Clemson target in the class of 2022 is ready to make his college decision.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star safety Keon Sabb will announce his commitment at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Sabb (6-2, 200) will choose between Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State and Texas A&M.

Sabb attended the Tigers’ Elite Retreat recruiting event in June. He has continued to strengthen a relationship with Clemson’s staff, including Dabo Swinney, defensive coordinator Brent Venables and safeties coach Mickey Conn.

“He’s a great guy, [a] man of faith and awesome leader,” Sabb said of Swinney to The Clemson Insider following the Elite Retreat.

“[I have a] really good relationship with Dabo and Coach Brent, Mickey,” he added. “I had a great experience.”

Sabb’s commitment announcement will be streamed live on CBS Sports HQ.

