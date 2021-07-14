5-star staying in touch with Clemson, ‘would love’ return visit

Clemson continues to stay in touch with a five-star defensive lineman from the West Coast that was on campus last month.

Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln High School’s Jayden Wayne, one of the country’s top prospects in the class of 2023, camped at Clemson on June 5 and remains in regular contact with Tigers assistant coach Todd Bates.

“I talk to Coach Bates every week,” Wayne said.

What is Bates’ message to the 6-foot-5, 245-pound pass rusher?

“Don’t doubt myself,” Wayne said. “They want to offer me, but they do things different. Keep building the relationship.”

Although he doesn’t yet have an offer from the Tigers, Wayne is high on the program and said he “would love to” return to Clemson for a game this coming season so he can see Death Valley and sit down with Dabo Swinney.

“Looks pretty hype. Coming down the hill!” he said of his thoughts on Clemson’s game-day atmosphere from what he’s seen on TV.

Added Wayne regarding his impressions of Swinney: “He’s a chill coach. A family guy. Treats his players like family.”

Wayne’s list of over 30 total offers features schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M.

Looking ahead, as it stands now, Wayne has a timeframe in mind for when he wants to narrow down his list and make his commitment decision.

“Sometime after my season next year,” he said.

If Clemson throws its hat in the ring with an offer before then, the Tigers would stack up well with the other contenders in his recruitment.

“Definitely somewhere at the top,” he said.

Wayne is ranked as high as the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2023 class regardless of position by Rivals, while 247Sports bills him as the No. 5 defensive lineman nationally in the class.

