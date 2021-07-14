Lawrence, new NFL teammates have a little fun on the lake

Football

July 14, 2021

Trevor Lawrence and some of his new Jacksonville Jaguars teammates are having a little fun before NFL training camp begins toward the end of this month.

The former Clemson quarterback and No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft brought a few of his Jags wide receivers to see Clemson this week and get some work in at the Tigers’ facility, while hanging out at the lake during their downtime.

The Jaguars’ Twitter account posted a video of Lawrence and the group diving into the lake, and the Clemson Football Twitter account responded:

The Jaguars are set to report to training camp Tuesday, July 27.

