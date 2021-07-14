Three Clemson starters plan to move on to MLB

Three starters from the Clemson baseball team have elected to forgo the use of remaining eligibility in favor of trying their hand at the big leagues.

The Clemson Insider confirmed from multiple sources that pitcher Keyshawn Askew, catcher Adam Hackenburg and two-way player Davis Sharpe will also pursue careers in professional baseball.

The Chicago White Sox took Hackenberg in the 18th round with the No. 545 overall pick. This past season, the redshirt sophomore batted .258 with three home runs, 17 runs batted in and 17 runs scored over 33 games (32 starts) while posting a .392 slugging percentage and .357 on-base percentage.

The Cleveland Indians selected Sharpe, a sophomore right-handed pitcher/first baseman, in the 13th round with the No. 396 overall pick. Sharpe recorded a 5.50 ERA in 36.0 innings pitched last season, striking out 48 batters while allowing 17 walks. At the plate, he hit .211 with three home runs, 12 RBI and 16 runs scored while posting a .408 slugging percentage and .315 on-base percentage.

Askew, a left-handed pitcher, was selected by the New York Mets in the 10th round of the draft with the 292nd overall pick. As a redshirt sophomore this past season, Askew struck out 69 batters in 57.0 innings pitched across 12 games (11 starts), yielding just 11 walks. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound native of Powder Springs, Ga., had an ERA of 5.84 and allowed 68 hits.

The Washington Nationals selected Mack Anglin with the 383rd pick in the 13th round on Tuesday. The redshirts sophomore is expected to return to Clemson and continue to develop in hopes of improving his draft stock.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!