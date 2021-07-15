Clemson BOT approves Phase 2 renovations to Memorial Stadium

Clemson University’s Board of Trustees officially approved Phase 2 of facility improvements to Memorial Stadium Thursday during its quarterly meeting at the Powers College of Business Building in Clemson.

Last week, the BOT’s Finance and Facilities Committee approved Phase 2 improvements to Death Valley to be approved by the full board on Thursday. The improvements will cost $64 million.

The BOT also approved Phase 1 expansion projects for both the Poe Indoor Practice Facility and the Allen Reeves Football Complex that received initial approval for projects under $5 million.

These improvements include an elite performance and wellness center at the Reeves Complex that will extend over the current space occupied by the covered basketball court. The enhancements total $4.8 million.

They both will be funded by athletic gifts.

Phase 2 of the Memorial Stadium renovation was altered to a two-part plan executed after this season and after the 2022 season. The updated plan also eliminates the additional seating in the east end zone that was part of the initial approval.

Part A includes premium seating in the West Zone with the addition of the concourse club and a new video board in the east end zone. It is scheduled to be improved in August of 2022.

Part B will be executed in 2022 and includes locker room enhancements and improvements to Lot 5. This part is scheduled to be completed in August of 2023.

According to Radakovich IPTAY has already begun taking reservations for the concourse club for the 2022 season.

“The Memorial Stadium renovation we previously received Phase 1 approval and are back for Phase 2,” Radakovich said last week. “But we have altered that renovation plan and there will be two parts: part A with the concourse club and video board we want to start after this season and the part B with the locker room and lot five renovation year hence.”

At the Poe Indoor Practice Facility Radakovich proposed the addition of a Student-Athlete Branding Institute to assist with content creation in light of the name, image and likeness compensation. It also includes increased storage and NFL-style locker rooms. All of the improvements to the facility total $4.5 million.

“The most exciting part of it on the west side is the Student-Athlete Branding Institute and multi-purpose media rooms,” Radakovich said. “The branding institute is going to be a really positive lever for us as it relates to NIL and our student-athletes creating their brand and move forward durig their time at Clemson.”

–Alex Dodd contributed to this story

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!