Uiagalelei gives behind-the-scenes look at country's best equipment staff

July 15, 2021

At Clemson, the Tigers’ football equipment staff does more than just provide the team with top-notch gear and anything and everything they need to look good and play well during the season.

Clemson’s equipment staff also prides itself on making the department an environment where the players can come to them for anything — not just equipment — whether it be simply needing somebody to talk and listen to them, or just be their friend, get to know them and build relationships that last a lifetime.

Check out this great video from Clemson Football, where star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei gives a behind-the-scenes look at the Tigers’ equipment staff:

