Where does Nuk rank among the NFL's top 10 wide receivers?

Where does former Clemson and current Arizona Cardinals star Deandre Hopkins rank among the NFL’s top 10 wide receivers for the 2021 season?

ESPN is releasing a series of rankings position-by-position, based on the network’s survey of more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players.

Voters gave ESPN their best 10 to 15 players at a position, and ESPN then took those votes and ranked players based on the number of top-10 votes they received, as well as composite average, interviews, research and film-study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen.

With all that considered, Hopkins checks in as the No. 2 wideout in the NFL heading into the 2021 season on ESPN’s list, behind only Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers.

“He’s not a blazer, but who cares — the guy just wins,” an NFC offensive coach said, via the ESPN+ article from staff writer Jeremy Fowler. “With those big hands and long arms, and the way he competes, I’m not sure I’d want anyone else to make a catch for me if I needed one play with the game on the line.”

Added a veteran AFC defensive coach, per ESPN: “He never really separates from you but he’s so strong that if you’re not physical he will push you around.”

