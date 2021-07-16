Clemson-Georgia game boasts two top defenses

Clemson and Georgia take the field in less than two months in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Sept. 5 and all eyes will be on the renewal of the historic rivalry.

The game carries significant College Football Playoff implications for both teams that hope to compete for a national championship this season.

PFF College released their rankings for the best defenses in college football on Thursday and put both the Tigers and Bulldogs in the top five. And while both teams possess offensive firepower, the season opener will likely be won on the defensive side of the ball.

PFF ranked Alabama at the top with Georgia at No. 2 and Clemson at No. 3.

The Tigers return essentially their entire defense for the 2021 season with the exception of cornerback Derion Kendrick who was ushered off the team this spring and transferred to Georgia where he hopes to make an instant impact in the secondary.

Georgia boasts possibly the toughest defensive line in the nation behind nose guard Jordan Davis and defensive end Travon Walker. Kendrick will help fill a hole at corner alongside redshirt freshman Kelee Ringo.

The unit will have its work cut out against the D.J. Uiagalelei, Justin Ross, E.J. Williams and the Tigers’ offense but is more than talented enough to hold its own.

There are a lot of reasons to get excited for the matchup between the Tigers and Bulldogs but two of the best defenses in the nation squaring up gives plenty of reason for intrigue.

Top-5 defenses in College Football 😤 Who was snubbed? pic.twitter.com/JC4NkdRe3f — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 15, 2021

