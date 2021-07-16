Elliott, Galloway go at it on the basketball court

Football

By July 16, 2021 8:05 pm

By |

Clemson tight ends coach Tony Elliott and senior tight end Braden Galloway took to the basketball court at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex to face off in a game of T-I-G-E-R, the Tigers’ version of H-O-R-S-E.

Watch the competition between Elliott and Galloway in Clemson Football’s The Vlog “VERSUS” feature:

