Elliott, Galloway go at it on the basketball court

Clemson tight ends coach Tony Elliott and senior tight end Braden Galloway took to the basketball court at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex to face off in a game of T-I-G-E-R, the Tigers’ version of H-O-R-S-E.

Watch the competition between Elliott and Galloway in Clemson Football’s The Vlog “VERSUS” feature:

An ICONIC matchup! Player vs. coach, young gun vs. old head, BG vs. Coach E — Who will be crowned Clemson Football T-I-G-E-R Champion⁉️ 𝙑𝙀𝙍𝙎𝙐𝙎 feat. @Coach_TElliott & @thebgall — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) July 17, 2021

