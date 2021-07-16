Former Clemson signee goes international

By Staff Reports | July 16, 2021 9:48 am ET

A former Clemson football signee inked an international contract on Thursday morning.

Tanner Tessmann shipped out to Venice, Italy to play for the Venezia Football Club which plays in the top tier of the Italian soccer league.

Tessmann is the son of P.J. Tessmann, a long time friend of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney who works with the All In Foundation and actually named Swinney as Tanner’s godfather.

Tanner signed with the Tigers in December 2019 to play football and soccer at Clemson before he decided to try his hand at the MLS with Dallas FC.

It looks like Tessmann’s decision paid off.

