Clemson lands commitment from nation's top-ranked ATH

Hero

By July 17, 2021 4:15 pm

Clemson landed a huge commitment Saturday from the nation’s top-ranked athlete in the 2022 class.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy safety/athlete Keon Sabb announced his commitment to the Tigers on Saturday afternoon, choosing Dabo Swinney’s program over his other finalists – Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State and Texas A&M.

Sabb (6-2, 200) is ranked as the No. 1 ATH and the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2022 class, regardless of position, by 247Sports.

The Tigers extended an offer to Sabb in July 2020, and he attended Clemson’s Elite Retreat recruiting event last month. He also made visits to Penn State, Georgia, Michigan and Texas A&M in June.

Sabb’s experience at the Elite Retreat and his strong relationship with Clemson’s staff — including Swinney, defensive coordinator Brent Venables and safeties coach Mickey Conn — helped the Tigers come out on top for the elite prospect.

“He’s a great guy, [a] man of faith and awesome leader,” Sabb said of Swinney to The Clemson Insider following the Elite Retreat.

“[I have a] really good relationship with Dabo and Coach Brent, Mickey,” he added. “I had a great experience.”

Sabb transferred to IMG Academy after previously attending Williamstown (N.J.) High School.

Sabb becomes the ninth commitment in Clemson’s 2022 class, joining Strongsville (Ohio) offensive lineman Blake Miller, Greenville (S.C.) offensive lineman Collin Sadler, Myrtle Beach (S.C.) wide receiver Adam Randall, Austin (Texas) Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik, Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith safety Sherrod Covil, St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North cornerback Toriano Pride, Largo (Fla.) Pinellas Park kicker Robert Gunn and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy defensive end Jihaad Campbell.

Campbell and Sabb’s teammate at IMG Academy, four-star cornerback Daylen Everette, is set to choose between finalists Clemson, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida State and Oregon at 5 p.m.

