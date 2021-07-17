Jaguars' preseason games featured in upstate

Clemson fans in the upstate will get a chance to see Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne’s first snaps in a Jaguars’ uniform in NFL preseason action.

Fox Carolina announced it will air the first two Jacksonville preseason games against the Browns and Cowboys.

The Jaguars host Cleveland on Saturday Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. and travel to Dallas on Sunday Aug. 29th.

