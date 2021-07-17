Jaguars' preseason games featured in upstate

Clemson fans in the upstate will get a chance to see Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne’s first snaps in a Jaguars’ uniform in NFL preseason action.

Fox Carolina announced it will air the first two Jacksonville preseason games against the Browns and Cowboys.

The Jaguars host Cleveland on Saturday Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. and travel to Dallas on Sunday Aug. 29th.

#Clemson fans: @foxcarolinanews will air two #Jaguars preseason games this year, featuring their 1st round picks Trevor Lawrence & Travis Etienne: Game 1 – Saturday, August 14th vs. Cleveland Browns (7pm)

