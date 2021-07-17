Where does Clemson's offense rank among the nation's best entering 2021?

Pro Football Focus on Thursday released its ranking of the top 10 offenses in college football heading into the 2021 season.

The ranking is based on PFF’s College Football Preview Magazine, PFF grades and other advanced stats.

Clemson checks in as the nation’s No. 3 offense in PFF’s ranking, behind Oklahoma and Ohio State, respectively.

Here’s some of what PFF’s Anthony Treash wrote about the Tigers’ offense in his article:

“Clemson already got a taste of what its offense will look like post-Trevor Lawrence, as 2020 top-10 recruit D.J. Uiagalelei started against Boston College and Notre Dame last year. And the returns were extremely promising.

“Showing off an absolute rocket for an arm and throwing lasers left and right, Uiagalelei earned an 83.6 passing grade with five big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays. Those two games ended up among the Tigers’ three most efficient passing offenses of the season. He’ll have a promising wide receiver tandem at his disposal in Justyn Ross and Joe Ngata, who are each seeking a bounce-back year after dealing with injuries in 2020.”

Alabama, Georgia, Coastal Carolina, Ole Miss, Miami, North Carolina and Kent State round out the top 10 offenses in PFF’s ranking, in that order.

