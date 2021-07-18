Breaking down Clemson's commitment from nation's top athlete

Clemson received verbal pledges from multiple Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy athletes on Saturday evening. The first one coming from the nation’s top-ranked athlete.

The Clemson Insider breaks down the Tigers’ latest verbal commitment right here:

Keon Sabb, ATH, IMG Academy

Height, weight: 6-2, 200

Star ratings: 4-star (ESPN), 4-star (Rivals), 4-Star (247Sports)

Player rankings: No. 3 state, No. 1 ATH, No. 7 national (247Sports); No. 7 state, No. 3 ATH, No. 55 national (Rivals); No. 17 state, No. 8 ATH, No. 60 regional (ESPN)

Clemson offered: July 18, 2020

Date committed: Saturday, July 17

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, NC State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Mis, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech. West Virginia.

Sabb’s final teams: Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M and LSU.

More on Sabb: Sabb is considered the nation’s best athlete in the 2022 class. He has the positional flexibility to be a versatile chess piece in Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables’ defense for years to come.

Sabb, standing at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, is a bit bigger for a traditional college safety. He should have the ability to play all over the field for the Tigers.

Like his current and future teammate, Jihaad Campbell, Sabb played his first three years of high school football in New Jersey. He attended Glassboro High and Williamstown High, before transferring to IMG for his senior season.

Sabb was offered by Clemson in July 2020 and nearly committed a year to the day. He attended Clemson’s Elite Retreat last month, which certainly helped push the Tigers to the front of the pack. He told TCI back in June that Clemson’s staff is “good people,” and that they were telling him that he was a top priority.

The Tigers certainly landed a “top priority” on Saturday, as Sabb became the ninth member of Clemson’s 2022 recruiting class to pledge his verbal commitment.

Clemson’s 2022 class, comprised now of 10 total commitments with Sabb and Daylen Everette on board, currently ranks No. 16 nationally by Rivals and No. 13 in the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

