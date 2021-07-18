Clemson ‘showed a lot of love’ to big-time Alabama DE

Clemson is among several schools that drew a visit last month from one of the top players in the state of Alabama and a top-115 national prospect in the 2023 class, per multiple recruiting services.

Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star defensive end Tomarrion Parker traveled to Clemson on June 4 to check out the school and program, as well as participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Parker to get the latest on his recruitment, what he’s been hearing from Clemson after the visit and more.

Parker (6-4, 255) has remained in contact with defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall since he was on campus.

“I still talk to Coach Ski,” Parker said. “He checks up on me, and we’re talking about how the season is going to go and just keeping in touch.”

Reflecting on his trip to Tiger Town, Parker named a couple of things that stood out to him from his time on campus around the staff and program.

“They were very welcoming,” he said. “Everybody, they showed a lot of love, and they really knew their history on just the school in general and knew what they were talking about, and I just enjoyed myself.”

Parker received positive feedback from Hall and Clemson’s staff regarding his camp performance, with the coaches telling him that he’s “a generational player and they love” how he plays, along with his high character off the field.

As for Parker’s relationship with Hall, Parker said the two have built a “good” bond and he anticipates it growing even more moving forward.

“We’re still talking,” Parker said. “I really enjoy our connection with each other, and hopefully we continue to get our bond stronger. So, I’m excited about that.”

Parker also checked out North Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee in June. He plans to visit Texas A&M in October and return to UGA during the season as well, though those are the only two visits he has set in stone right now.

All those schools have offered Parker, who also owns offers from schools such as Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Michigan and Penn State.

The next step for Parker in his recruitment is narrowing things down, which he is set to do on July 25.

“I’m going to cut it down to eight schools,” he said. “My recruitment’s still open, of course, but right now I have my top eight set.”

Clemson won’t be featured in Parker’s top group, as the Tigers have not yet given him an offer to date. However, Parker understands the Tigers take a patient approach with the recruiting process and are very selective with their offers, and he knows they would certainly be one of his favorites should he pick up the offer moving forward.

“Right now, they’re not in my top list because they haven’t put the offer up,” he said. “But most definitely, whenever they do offer, they’ll be one of my top schools of course. So, just waiting.”

As of now, Parker is unsure when he will render his college choice.

“I’m still deciding,” he said. “When I’m done visiting the schools that I have interest in, I’m not going to hold out my decision. If I’m ready to commit, I’ll commit whenever. But I don’t really have a set date.”

Parker is ranked as a top-115 national prospect in the 2023 class regardless of position by both ESPN (No. 113) and 247Sports (No. 115). ESPN considers him the No. 12 defensive end in the class.

Last season, Parker tallied 20 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks en route to MaxPreps Sophomore All-American honors.

