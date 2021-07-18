NFL insider still believes Watson could play

NFL Network and NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport recently made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and explained where things currently stand with former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding Watson and his future, given his legal situation and the fact he remains under both criminal and NFL investigations for 22 allegations of sexual misconduct.

However, though Watson’s status for the upcoming season remains unclear, Rapoport thinks we could still see Watson playing in the NFL this season, whether it be for the Texans or another team.

“I could see him playing this year,” Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I would say if he’s going to be suspended by the NFL for some portion of time – which I don’t know, but obviously is possible given the charges and the circumstances – that would still probably allow him to play this year. I just don’t know what team it’s going to be for.”

The Philadelphia Eagles have been rumored to be a potential trade destination for Watson, and Rapoport mentioned a few other teams that could be in the mix for his services.

But Rapoport noted that while teams are still interested in Watson, he believes they want to see his legal situation resolved. And right now, with training camp on the horizon, it doesn’t appear that a settlement to the lawsuits or conclusion to the investigations is going to happen anytime soon.

“They’re a team with an unresolved quarterback situation and a ton of high-value draft picks,” Rapoport said of the Eagles. “You’ve had teams interested in Deshaun Watson the whole time. You know the teams that sort of have been a little bit rumored – the Panthers, the Broncos, the Dolphins. There are still teams interested.

“I think a lot of them would like his legal situation resolved. They don’t know when or if that’s going to happen. And I haven’t gotten the sense that the Texans have made any moves to deal him, either. No one has said to me, ‘(Texans general manager) Nick Caserio is picking up the phone and talking.’ That hasn’t happened yet. So, we’ve got like a week and a half to go before camp starts, and if that’s going to pick up, you’d think it would be soon. So, I haven’t heard anything change in that situation at all.”