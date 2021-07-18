Will Lawrence be ready to go for training camp?

By July 18, 2021 6:27 pm

Trevor Lawrence has been recovering from surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder, which he underwent in early February to repair his left labrum, while a hamstring injury limited the Jacksonville Jaguars’ No. 1 overall pick in June minicamp.

However, the former Clemson quarterback is expected to be ready to go when the Jags kick off their training camp toward the end of the month.

“He’s going to be fine, from what I understand, to start training camp,” ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano said during an appearance on SportsCenter on Sunday, via Yardbarker. “The issue is, of course, he just hasn’t had as much time on task as he would like to have at this point.”

“What he’s shown has impressed the Jaguars,” Graziano added. “It’s going to be a race for Trevor Lawrence to learn as much as he can about the offense and be as ready to go as possible for Week 1.”

