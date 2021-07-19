Breaking down Clemson's latest scholarship offer

Clemson pulled the trigger on its latest scholarship offer Saturday, extending an offer to one of the nation’s top linebackers in the 2023 class.

The Clemson Insider breaks down the Tigers’ latest offer right here:

Tausili Akana, 2023 LB, Honolulu, HI. (Kahuku High School)

Height, weight: 6-4, 225

Prospect ratings/rankings: 4-star, No. 1 linebacker, No. 1 state, No. 27 national (247Sports); 4-star, No. 7 position, No. 1 state, No. 15 regional (ESPN)

Clemson offered: Saturday, July 17.

Other Power Five offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Pitt, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin.

More on Akana: Brent Venables had been on Akana well before his visit to The Valley. The Hawaiian native, who is ranked as high as the nation’s No. 1 linebacker, was personally shown around Clemson’s campus by the Tigers’ defensive coordinator. He then participated in the afternoon session of Dabo Swinney Camp with Venables keeping a close eye on the highly-touted recruit.

TCI learned that Clemson offered Akana back on his visit, but he waited until Saturday to officially announce his offer. “I was very excited, very happy…It was big. I was very, very excited when I got it,” he said.

Akana played his sophomore season at Wasatch High School (Heber City, UT), due to the pandemic limiting high school sports in his native Hawaii.

Akana is primarily an outside linebacker, who has elite get off speed coming off the edge. He can also drop back into coverage when need be. Akana is a unique athlete, who would certainly be a fit in Venables’ scheme and Clemson’s culture.

