Clemson legend joins Swinney's staff

Another former Clemson standout has joined head coach Dabo Swinney’s staff.

The Clemson Insider confirmed that All-American Tajh Boyd joined the football staff to help Brandon Streeter with the quarterbacks as an analyst.

Boyd played for the Tigers from 2010-13 and established himself as one of the best quarterbacks to ever don the orange and white.

And the Clemson graduate will serve as a big help to the team as an offensive analyst and ambassador for the program.

He guided the Tigers to a 32-8 record, which included wins over LSU in the Chick-fil-A Bowl in 2012 and a win over Ohio State in the 2014 Orange Bowl. The 32 wins are tied with Rodney Williams and Deshaun Watson as the second most in school history for a quarterback behind Trevor Lawrence who finished his time at Clemson 34-2 as a starter.

Boyd also won ACC Player of the Year honors in 2012 and was a First-Team All-American as well that season. He also led Clemson to its first ACC Championship in 20 years when he and the Tigers beat then No. 3 Virginia Tech, 38-10, in the 2011 ACC Championship Game.

Boyd was named as the game’s Most Valuable Player.

Boyd finished his career at Clemson as the ACC’s all-time leader in touchdown passes with 107. He also holds Clemson’s career marks in passing attempts (1,402), completions (901), yards (11,904), 200-yard games (35), 300-yard games and consecutive games as the starter (40). He also went 107 pass attempts without an interception, which is a Clemson record as well. He also holds the Clemson single-game and ACC record for total touchdowns in a game with 8.

Boyd has worked for Lakeside Lodge in Clemson for the last few years and also did stints with The Clemson Insider and radio duties with the Clemson Sports Network.

