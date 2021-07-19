Clemson O-linemen make Top 5 rankings for ACCN analyst

An ACC Network analyst is high on a couple of Clemson’s starting offensive linemen.

Eric Mac Lain is releasing his preseason ACC position rankings and named the Tigers’ Jordan McFadden among his top five offensive tackles in the conference heading into the preseason, while also naming Matt Bockhorst among his top five offensive guards going into the season.

McFadden checks in at No. 3 on Mac Lain’s list of OTs, behind NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu and Miami’s Zion Nelson, respectively. Boston College’s Tyler Vrabel is No. 4, while Virginia Tech’s Luke Tenuta is No. 5 in Mac Lain’s ranking.

Bockhorst, meanwhile, is Mac Lain’s No. 3-ranked offensive guard behind Boston College’s Zion Johnson and North Carolina’s Joshua Ezeudu, in that order. Virginia Tech’s Lecitus Smith and Louisville’s Caleb Chandler are No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

A redshirt junior, McFadden is a returning starter at tackle who enters 2021 having played 1,099 career snaps over 29 career games (12 starts). The native of Spartanburg, S.C., and Dorman High School product started all 12 games at right tackle in 2020, playing 767 snaps as Clemson led the ACC as the only team to allow fewer than two sacks per game.

McFadden earned second-team All-ACC honors from PFF last season.

Bockhorst, a returning starter at guard, enters 2021 having played 1,352 career snaps over 40 games (13 starts). In 2020, he was a second-team All-ACC pick who played 753 snaps in starting all 12 games, as well as an NSCA Strength and Conditioning All-American and All-ACC Academic Team selection.

Let’s talk about the BIG UGLIES! Here are my top #ACC OT’s going into the pre-season. Who will be on this list at the end of the season??? pic.twitter.com/IYYC8zgMmu — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) July 16, 2021

Sliding in to the OGs. These dudes will knock you silly. My top #ACC guards going into this season! pic.twitter.com/K0t5Bp5Y96 — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) July 19, 2021

