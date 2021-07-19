Clemson O-linemen make Top 5 rankings for ACCN analyst

Clemson O-linemen make Top 5 rankings for ACCN analyst

Football

Clemson O-linemen make Top 5 rankings for ACCN analyst

By July 19, 2021 4:22 pm

By |

An ACC Network analyst is high on a couple of Clemson’s starting offensive linemen.

Eric Mac Lain is releasing his preseason ACC position rankings and named the Tigers’ Jordan McFadden among his top five offensive tackles in the conference heading into the preseason, while also naming Matt Bockhorst among his top five offensive guards going into the season.

McFadden checks in at No. 3 on Mac Lain’s list of OTs, behind NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu and Miami’s Zion Nelson, respectively. Boston College’s Tyler Vrabel is No. 4, while Virginia Tech’s Luke Tenuta is No. 5 in Mac Lain’s ranking.

Bockhorst, meanwhile, is Mac Lain’s No. 3-ranked offensive guard behind Boston College’s Zion Johnson and North Carolina’s Joshua Ezeudu, in that order. Virginia Tech’s Lecitus Smith and Louisville’s Caleb Chandler are No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

A redshirt junior, McFadden is a returning starter at tackle who enters 2021 having played 1,099 career snaps over 29 career games (12 starts). The native of Spartanburg, S.C., and Dorman High School product started all 12 games at right tackle in 2020, playing 767 snaps as Clemson led the ACC as the only team to allow fewer than two sacks per game.

McFadden earned second-team All-ACC honors from PFF last season.

Bockhorst, a returning starter at guard, enters 2021 having played 1,352 career snaps over 40 games (13 starts). In 2020, he was a second-team All-ACC pick who played 753 snaps in starting all 12 games, as well as an NSCA Strength and Conditioning All-American and All-ACC Academic Team selection.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne is looking to make his new Jacksonville home official. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Monday that the Jaguars have agreed to the first-round pick’s contract terms, (…)

6hr

Another former Clemson standout has joined head coach Dabo Swinney’s staff. The Clemson Insider confirmed that All-American Tajh Boyd joined the football staff to help Brandon Streeter with the (…)

21hr

One of the top center fielders to ever play for the Tigers has signed a free-agent contract. Bryce Teodosio signed a contract with the Los Angeles Angels. “I’m super excited. I’m jacked up,” Teodosio told The (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home