Clemson offer would be ‘big’ for huge in-state OL

One massive and athletic in-state offensive lineman who has a chance to become a big target for the Clemson football program in the future is Kam Pringle, a 6-foot-7, 295-pound rising sophomore from Woodland High School in Dorchester, S.C.

Just a class of 2024 prospect, Pringle is already approaching double-digit scholarship offers, with Clemson among other power conference programs expressing interest.

Pringle visited Clemson to participate in the first session of the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 2 and impressed the coaching staff with his camp performance.

“Definitely my size, the way I can move with my size, the way I can bend,” Pringle said of what the coaches like about his game, based on the feedback he received at camp. “Coach Caldwell had me doing a lot of bending to see if I can bend pretty good. And really just accelerating off the ball and what not.”

The Tigers typically don’t offer prospects until the summer before their junior year, per Swinney’s policy. But offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and Swinney let Pringle know he is squarely on the Tigers’ recruiting radar heading into his sophomore season.

“Talking to Coach Caldwell, talking to Coach Elliott, talking a little bit to Coach Swinney, really just letting me know that they’re definitely interested,” Pringle said. “But of course they don’t offer freshmen, and they’re not going to put the offer out there that early.”

It was the first visit to Clemson for Pringle, who was given a tour of the campus and facilities following his camp workout.

“Of course, the tradition is a big thing, because they’re going to be a top team every year,” Pringle said of what stood out to him about the visit. “But their facilities are definitely really nice. Going in the football facility, looking at the locker room, the weight room, all of that, coaches’ offices … And I like the campus, too, because it’s spread out, it’s kind of quiet and it’s out there in the country. It’s not like a Georgia Tech, Georgia State, but then it’s not in the middle of nowhere at the same time.”

Pringle picked up his first offer from Georgia last October, while South Carolina, Florida, Virginia Tech, Duke and Arizona State are among the programs that have offered him this year. Along with Clemson, schools such as Georgia Tech, Florida State, Miami and Pittsburgh are showing interest.

Pringle, who is from Charleston, admitted he grew up more of a South Carolina fan than Clemson fan. But that doesn’t diminish what he thinks about the significance of a potential offer from the powerhouse in-state program down the road.

“It’d definitely be a big thing,” he said of what an offer from the Tigers would mean to him. “It’d definitely be something big, in consideration as to where I would go. Because they’re in state, they’re a top team, and of course everybody wants to get offered by Clemson or Alabama or Ohio State, a school like that. But it definitely would be a big accomplishment.”

Pringle anticipates returning to Clemson to take in multiple games at Death Valley this season. He also traveled to South Carolina, Georgia and Florida in June, and plans to visit Florida State on July 25 before heading back to South Carolina for a cookout on July 31.

