Etienne to make Jacksonville official

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne is looking to make his new Jacksonville home official.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Monday that the Jaguars have agreed to the first-round pick’s contract terms, which included no offset language as well as a large amount of his signing bonus upfront.

According to Rapoport, the deal is worth $12.89 million over four years, with a signing bonus of $6.74 million.

Etienne is likely to sign early this week ahead of the start of training camp next week.