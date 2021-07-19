Etienne to make Jacksonville official

Etienne to make Jacksonville official

Football

Etienne to make Jacksonville official

By July 19, 2021 2:24 pm

By |

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne is looking to make his new Jacksonville home official.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Monday that the Jaguars have agreed to the first-round pick’s contract terms, which included no offset language as well as a large amount of his signing bonus upfront.

According to Rapoport, the deal is worth $12.89 million over four years, with a signing bonus of $6.74 million.

Etienne is likely to sign early this week ahead of the start of training camp next week.

, , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

7hr

Another former Clemson standout has joined head coach Dabo Swinney’s staff. The Clemson Insider confirmed that All-American Tajh Boyd joined the football staff to help Brandon Streeter with the (…)

21hr

One of the top center fielders to ever play for the Tigers has signed a free-agent contract. Bryce Teodosio signed a contract with the Los Angeles Angels. “I’m super excited. I’m jacked up,” Teodosio told The (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home