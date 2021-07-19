Texas 4-star WR 'looking forward' to upcoming Clemson visit

Clemson will soon be allowed to have recruits back on campus for unofficial visits.

The dead period that began on June 28, officially ends on July 24. The quiet period opens back up on July 25, which will make it permissible for programs like Clemson to make in-person recruiting contacts on its campus.

One of those prospects that will be on Clemson’s campus at the end of the month is Del Valle (Tx.) 2023 four-star WR Braylon James.

James (6-4, 185) confirmed to TCI that he will be on campus come July 30. The Texas native is the No. 23 ranked WR in the 2023 class, per 247Sports Composite rankings. However, according to James, he is high on Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham’s personal list.

“Coach Grisham is only one of the coaches I’ve really begun to like in my recruitment process,” James said. “I talked to him last week while he was on vacation and he was super excited to hear from me.”

James and Grisham are already formulating a close, personal relationship, one that allows the talented wide receiver prospect to contact Grisham, even on vacation.

“Our scheduled visit is the 30th of this month and I’m super excited about it,” he said. “Really looking forward to what they have to show me.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!