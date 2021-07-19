Thomas ready for his money year

Last month, Xavier Thomas reported on one of his Instagram stories that it felt great to be back to his old self again. The Clemson defensive end indicated he is fully healthy, and it appears he is ready for the 2021 football season.

Thomas took to social media again Monday, posting a picture of himself in a Clemson uniform on Twitter with the caption, “They Really Counted The Wrong One Out. #MoneyYear”

They Really Counted The Wrong One Out. #MoneyYear pic.twitter.com/hnwv5IiDnL — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) July 19, 2021

In each of the last two seasons Thomas’ production has dropped, while missing a combined eight games. His talent is still there, though, and it flashed from time to time last season.

But Thomas missed five games in 2020, three due to complications from COVID-19 and strep throat in the offseason which knocked him off his training schedule and forced him to miss most all of fall camp. He also missed the ACC Championship Game and the Sugar Bowl for undisclosed reasons, causing fans and media to speculate whether he was going to return to Clemson for his senior year.

However, it appears Thomas is primed for a big senior season, and this is great news for the Tigers, who many consider to already have one of the best defensive fronts in college football. But a completely healthy Xavier Thomas might take them over the top.

