Thomas ready for his money year

Thomas ready for his money year

Football

Thomas ready for his money year

By July 19, 2021 9:15 pm

By |

Last month, Xavier Thomas reported on one of his Instagram stories that it felt great to be back to his old self again. The Clemson defensive end indicated he is fully healthy, and it appears he is ready for the 2021 football season.

Thomas took to social media again Monday, posting a picture of himself in a Clemson uniform on Twitter with the caption, “They Really Counted The Wrong One Out. #MoneyYear”

In each of the last two seasons Thomas’ production has dropped, while missing a combined eight games. His talent is still there, though, and it flashed from time to time last season.

But Thomas missed five games in 2020, three due to complications from COVID-19 and strep throat in the offseason which knocked him off his training schedule and forced him to miss most all of fall camp. He also missed the ACC Championship Game and the Sugar Bowl for undisclosed reasons, causing fans and media to speculate whether he was going to return to Clemson for his senior year.

However, it appears Thomas is primed for a big senior season, and this is great news for the Tigers, who many consider to already have one of the best defensive fronts in college football. But a completely healthy Xavier Thomas might take them over the top.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4hr

Last week the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee approved a pay raise and contract extension for defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Venables received a five-year extension (…)

9hr

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne is looking to make his new Jacksonville home official. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Monday that the Jaguars have agreed to the first-round pick’s contract terms, (…)

13hr

Another former Clemson standout has joined head coach Dabo Swinney’s staff. The Clemson Insider confirmed that All-American Tajh Boyd joined the football staff to help Brandon Streeter with the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home