Elliott goes in-depth on his offense, tight ends and much more

Clemson offensive coordinator and new tight ends coach Tony Elliott met with reporters on Tuesday during the Tigers’ 2021 media outing.

Watch Elliott discuss his offense, the tight end unit, Justyn Ross’s health status, Taisun Phommachanh’s recovery from injury, DJ Uiagalelei heading into his second year and much more:

